1X Technologies 給与

1X Technologiesの給与範囲は、低い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアのの年間総報酬で$72,525から、高い方の端でカスタマーサービスので$193,184までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 1X Technologies. 最終更新日： 8/19/2025

$160K

カスタマーサービス
$193K
ハードウェアエンジニア
$127K
機械技術者
$83.4K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
$72.5K
よくある質問

The highest paying role reported at 1X Technologies is カスタマーサービス at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,184. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1X Technologies is $104,998.

その他のリソース