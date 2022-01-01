企業ディレクトリ
10x Genomics
10x Genomics 給与

10x Genomicsの給与範囲は、低い方の端で施設管理者のの年間総報酬で$92,859から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$477,375までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 10x Genomics. 最終更新日： 8/19/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $332K

品質保証（QA）ソフトウェアエンジニア

機械技術者
Median $230K
生体医工学技術者
$120K

データサイエンティスト
$347K
施設管理者
$92.9K
情報技術者（IT）
$203K
法務
$375K
マーケティングオペレーション
$285K
光学技術者
$219K
プロダクトデザイナー
$159K
プロダクトマネージャー
$353K
採用担当者
$214K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$477K
よくある質問

10x Genomicsで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$477,375です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
10x Genomicsで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$230,000です。

