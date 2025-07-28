すべての職種

プロンプトエンジニア

プロンプトエンジニア Icon

プロンプトエンジニア 給与

コミュニティ投稿

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left wi...

75 45
75 45

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the s...

42 14
42 14

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

35 15
35 15
💬 ディスカッションに参加しましょう！

専門家の助けを取得

1:1給与交渉

1:1給与交渉

支払われる、遊ばれない。私たちはあなたのような人々が$30k+（時には$300k+）の増加を得るのを支援してきました。

セッションをスケジュールセッションをスケジュール
履歴書レビュー

履歴書レビュー

求人に応募するのをやめる。リクルーターにあなたを追いかけさせる。

レビューを予約レビューを予約
私たちの使命が気に入りましたか？給与透明性を支援する何千人もの専門家に参加してください！
💪 あなたの給与を貢献

このページは役立ちましたか？