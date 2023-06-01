企業ディレクトリ
Zaman International
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求
トップインサイト
  • Zaman Internationalについて、他の人に役立つ可能性のあるユニークな情報（例：面接のヒント、チーム選び、ユニークな文化など）を投稿してください。
    • について

    Zaman International is a non-profit organization that helps marginalized women and children locally and internationally. They provide wraparound services at their Hope for Humanity Center in Inkster, MI, including a food pantry, clothing closet, case management services, and skills training courses. They have served over 215,000 individuals in Southeast Michigan since 1996 and have over 400 community partners. They also provide disaster relief and clean water projects through their Sips of Hope program. Zaman has served over 1.5 million services during domestic disasters and in 15 countries.

    zamaninternational.org
    ウェブサイト
    2004
    設立年
    56
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定収益
    本社

    認証済み給与をあなたの受信トレイで受け取る

    認証済みオファーを購読 オファー.報酬の詳細の内訳をメールで受け取ります。 詳細はこちら

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAによって保護されており、Googleの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 が適用されます。

    注目求人

      Zaman Internationalの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Dropbox
    • Flipkart
    • Spotify
    • Airbnb
    • Uber
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース