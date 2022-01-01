企業ディレクトリ
Zalando
Zalando 給与

Zalandoの給与範囲は、低い方の端で事務アシスタントのの年間総報酬で$32,793から、高い方の端でコーポレート開発ので$219,348までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Zalando. 最終更新日： 7/25/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
C4 $67.6K
C5 $60.6K
C6 $90.2K
C7 $108K
C8 $142K
SC1 $160K

iOSエンジニア

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

研究科学者

データエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
C6 $82.5K
C7 $99.1K
C8 $143K
SC1 $201K
データサイエンティスト
C5 $75.1K
C6 $93.6K
C7 $117K
C8 $144K

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
C7 $112K
C8 $141K
SC1 $194K
ビジネスアナリスト
C6 $63.3K
C7 $82K
C8 $106K
データアナリスト
C6 $64.4K
C7 $87.4K
プロダクトデザイナー
C6 $69.1K
C7 $90.7K
C8 $122K

UXデザイナー

マーケティング
C6 $58.8K
C7 $77.2K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $78.4K
人事
Median $89.4K
プログラムマネージャー
Median $93.6K
ビジネス開発
Median $90.4K
データサイエンスマネージャー
Median $139K
マーケティングオペレーション
Median $70.9K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
Median $148K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $65.1K
採用担当者
Median $65.1K
会計士
$113K

技術会計士

事務アシスタント
$32.8K
ビジネスオペレーション
$95.3K
ビジネスオペレーションマネージャー
$86.4K
コーポレート開発
$219K
カスタマーサービス
$100K
情報技術者（IT）
$119K
営業
$73.5K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$113K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$49.6K
UXリサーチャー
$86.3K
ベスティングスケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Zalandoでは、株式/エクイティ付与は4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (2.08% 毎月)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (2.08% 毎月)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (2.08% 毎月)

よくある質問

Zalandoで報告された最高給の職種はコーポレート開発 at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$219,348です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Zalandoで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$90,669です。

その他のリソース