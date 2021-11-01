企業ディレクトリ
Starry
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求

Starry 給与

Starryの給与範囲は、低い方の端で機械技術者のの年間総報酬で$104,475から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$182,408までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Starry. 最終更新日： 8/7/2025

$160K

騙されずに支払われる

私たちは何千ものオファーを交渉し、定期的に$30K以上（時には$300K以上）の増加を達成しています。給与交渉を依頼 またはあなたの 履歴書レビュー 実際の専門家である、毎日それをしているリクルーターによるものです。

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $114K
ハードウェアエンジニア
$117K
機械技術者
$104K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
プロダクトマネージャー
$155K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$124K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$182K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$119K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


よくある質問

据报道，Starry最高薪的职位是ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$182,408。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Starry的年总薪酬中位数为$119,400。

注目求人

    Starryの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Cox Communications
  • Metronet
  • Consumer Cellular
  • Boingo Wireless
  • Huawei
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース