Skillshare
Skillshare 給与

Skillshareの給与範囲は、低い方の端でデータサイエンティストのの年間総報酬で$140,000から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$235,935までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Skillshare. 最終更新日： 7/29/2025

$160K

データサイエンティスト
Median $140K
プロダクトデザイナー
$152K
プロダクトマネージャー
$231K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
$140K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$236K
よくある質問

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Skillshare è ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $235,935. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Skillshare è di $152,235.

