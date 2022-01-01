企業ディレクトリ
Sasken Technologies
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求

Sasken Technologies 給与

Sasken Technologiesの給与範囲は、低い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアのの年間総報酬で$10,762から、高い方の端でハードウェアエンジニアので$99,500までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Sasken Technologies. 最終更新日： 8/3/2025

$160K

騙されずに支払われる

私たちは何千ものオファーを交渉し、定期的に$30K以上（時には$300K以上）の増加を達成しています。給与交渉を依頼 またはあなたの 履歴書レビュー 実際の専門家である、毎日それをしているリクルーターによるものです。

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $10.8K
ハードウェアエンジニア
$99.5K
ベンチャーキャピタリスト
$33.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


よくある質問

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Sasken Technologies ialah ハードウェアエンジニア at the Common Range Average level dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $99,500. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Sasken Technologies ialah $33,485.

注目求人

    Sasken Technologiesの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • DoorDash
  • Flipkart
  • Stripe
  • Dropbox
  • PayPal
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース