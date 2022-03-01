企業ディレクトリ
Recharge
Recharge 給与

Rechargeの給与範囲は、低い方の端でデータサイエンティストのの年間総報酬で$48,179から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$103,565までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Recharge. 最終更新日： 8/7/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $86.4K
データサイエンティスト
$48.2K
マーケティング
$73.1K

プロダクトデザイナー
$76.2K
プロダクトマネージャー
$95.1K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$104K
よくある質問

Rechargeで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$103,565です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Rechargeで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$81,331です。

