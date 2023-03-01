企業ディレクトリ
National Institutes of Health
National Institutes of Health 給与

National Institutes of Healthの給与範囲は、低い方の端でビジネスアナリストのの年間総報酬で$74,625から、高い方の端で情報技術者（IT）ので$167,280までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 National Institutes of Health. 最終更新日： 7/27/2025

$160K

データサイエンティスト
Median $90K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $150K
生体医工学技術者
$151K

ビジネスアナリスト
$74.6K
情報技術者（IT）
$167K
機械技術者
$80.4K
プログラムマネージャー
$157K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$149K
よくある質問

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki National Institutes of Health je 情報技術者（IT） at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $167,280. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki National Institutes of Health je $149,625.

