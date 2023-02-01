企業ディレクトリ
National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada 給与

National Bank of Canadaの給与範囲は、低い方の端でデータアナリストのの年間総報酬で$52,273から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$135,245までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 National Bank of Canada. 最終更新日： 7/27/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $75.6K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
Median $82.5K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $58.6K

ビジネスアナリスト
$53K
データアナリスト
$52.3K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$79K
データサイエンティスト
$78.3K
情報技術者（IT）
$63.9K
投資銀行家
$93.9K
プロダクトマネージャー
$88.4K
プログラムマネージャー
$108K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$74.7K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$135K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$94.3K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$98K
よくある質問

National Bank of Canadaで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$135,245です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
National Bank of Canadaで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$79,000です。

その他のリソース