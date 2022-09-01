企業ディレクトリ
Middesk
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求

Middesk 給与

Middeskの給与範囲は、低い方の端でビジネスオペレーションのの年間総報酬で$144,275から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアので$199,000までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Middesk. 最終更新日： 8/7/2025

$160K

騙されずに支払われる

私たちは何千ものオファーを交渉し、定期的に$30K以上（時には$300K以上）の増加を達成しています。給与交渉を依頼 またはあなたの 履歴書レビュー 実際の専門家である、毎日それをしているリクルーターによるものです。

ビジネスオペレーション
$144K
ビジネスアナリスト
$157K
データサイエンティスト
$175K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$199K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


よくある質問

De hoogst betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Middesk is ソフトウェアエンジニア at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale vergoeding van $199,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelenvergoeding en bonussen.
De mediane jaarlijkse totale vergoeding gerapporteerd bij Middesk is $166,100.

注目求人

    Middeskの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Facebook
  • Amazon
  • DoorDash
  • Netflix
  • Intuit
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース