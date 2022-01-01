企業ディレクトリ
Medallia
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求

Medallia 福利厚生

比較

推定総額： $5,243

保険、健康、ウェルネス
  • Dental Insurance

  • Free Breakfast

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Lunch

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Maternity Leave

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Paternity Leave

  • Sick Time

  • Sabbatical

  • Vision Insurance

    • 財務と退職金
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $2,400

    50% match on the first 4% of base salary

    • 特典と割引
  • Learning and Development

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • その他
  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Donation Match

    • 注目求人

      Medalliaの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • FICO
    • Qualtrics
    • Cornerstone OnDemand
    • CDW
    • Mastek
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース