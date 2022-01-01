企業ディレクトリ
McKinsey 給与

McKinseyの給与範囲は、低い方の端で事務アシスタントのの年間総報酬で$8,033から、高い方の端でマネジメントコンサルタントので$467,895までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 McKinsey. 最終更新日： 8/4/2025

$160K

マネジメントコンサルタント
Business Analyst $122K
Senior Business Analyst $167K
Associate $224K
Senior Associate $224K
Engagement Manager $294K
Associate Partner $468K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer I $135K
Software Engineer II $177K
Senior Software Engineer I $214K
Senior Software Engineer II $230K
Principal Architect I $293K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データエンジニア

ビジネスアナリスト
Business Analyst $123K
Senior Business Analyst $175K

データサイエンティスト
Data Scientist $151K
Senior Data Scientist $203K
Associate $194K

医療情報学

プロダクトマネージャー
Product Manager $205K
Senior Product Manager $229K
Engagement Manager $259K
Principal $238K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $205K

UXデザイナー

データアナリスト
Median $130K
ベンチャーキャピタリスト
Median $212K

アソシエイト

アナリスト

ソリューションアーキテクト
Median $277K

データアーキテクト

クラウドアーキテクト

Engagement Manager
Median $300K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
Median $275K
データサイエンスマネージャー
Median $223K
情報技術者（IT）
Median $230K
会計士
$102K

技術会計士

保険数理士
$236K
事務アシスタント
$8K
ビジネスオペレーション
$216K
ビジネスオペレーションマネージャー
$313K
ビジネス開発
$342K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$246K

リスクアナリスト

人事
$40.5K
投資銀行家
$216K
マーケティング
$33.8K
機械技術者
$127K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$287K
プログラムマネージャー
$161K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$184K
採用担当者
Median $130K
セールスエンジニア
$225K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$116K
UXリサーチャー
$129K
よくある質問

