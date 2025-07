Lumni offers Income Share Agreements, an innovative investment vehicle for financing education. Students pay a fixed percentage of their income for a set number of months after graduation. Lumni has helped over 10,000 students from Chile, Colombia, USA, Mexico, and Peru, mobilizing over $46M USD from 200 investors. The company has received awards from the World Economic Forum, Endeavor, Ashoka, UBS, Clinton Global Initiative, and the IADB.