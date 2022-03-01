企業ディレクトリ
Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies 給与

Luminar Technologiesの給与範囲は、低い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアのの年間総報酬で$48,925から、高い方の端でハードウェアエンジニアので$190,950までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Luminar Technologies. 最終更新日： 7/26/2025

$160K

データアナリスト
$111K
ハードウェアエンジニア
$191K
機械技術者
$145K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
$48.9K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$176K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$189K
ベスティングスケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式の種類
RSU

Luminar Technologiesでは、RSUsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (25.00% 毎年)

よくある質問

Luminar Technologiesで報告された最高給の職種はハードウェアエンジニア at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$190,950です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Luminar Technologiesで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$160,560です。

