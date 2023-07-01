企業ディレクトリ
Logik.io
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求
トップインサイト
  • Logik.ioについて、他の人に役立つ可能性のあるユニークな情報（例：面接のヒント、チーム選び、ユニークな文化など）を投稿してください。
    • について

    Logik.io is a company that offers a high-performance Commerce Logic Engine, which helps businesses improve their sales through direct sales teams and digital commerce channels. Their solution provides a dedicated engine to govern the logic, rules, and recommendations for product configuration and sales. This centralized solution helps businesses increase their agility, reduce costs, and improve selling effectiveness across various channels. Logik.io is founded by a team with extensive experience in the CPQ space. Learn more at logik.io.

    logik.io
    ウェブサイト
    2021
    設立年
    55
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定収益
    本社

    認証済み給与をあなたの受信トレイで受け取る

    認証済みオファーを購読 オファー.報酬の詳細の内訳をメールで受け取ります。 詳細はこちら

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAによって保護されており、Googleの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 が適用されます。

    注目求人

      Logik.ioの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Lyft
    • Stripe
    • Google
    • Spotify
    • Microsoft
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース