Loblaw Digital 給与

Loblaw Digitalの給与範囲は、低い方の端でプロジェクトマネージャーのの年間総報酬で$46,638から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$142,244までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Loblaw Digital. 最終更新日： 7/31/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer I $66.9K
Software Engineer II $99.6K
Senior Software Engineer $121K
Staff Software Engineer $122K

機械学習エンジニア

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $114K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
Median $92K

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $142K
データサイエンティスト
Median $91.9K
ビジネスアナリスト
$51.6K
ビジネス開発
$105K
データアナリスト
$71.7K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$132K
マーケティング
$115K
プロダクトデザイナー
$97K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$46.6K
UXリサーチャー
$98.4K
よくある質問

The highest paying role reported at Loblaw Digital is ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー with a yearly total compensation of $142,244. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Loblaw Digital is $98,990.

