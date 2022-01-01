企業ディレクトリ
LiveRamp 給与

LiveRampの給与範囲は、低い方の端でマーケティングオペレーションのの年間総報酬で$91,958から、高い方の端でプロジェクトマネージャーので$371,287までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 LiveRamp. 最終更新日： 7/31/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
L3 $178K
L4 $212K
L5 $296K
プロダクトマネージャー
L4 $206K
L5 $291K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $280K

データサイエンティスト
Median $147K
セールスエンジニア
Median $218K
会計士
$98.3K
事務アシスタント
$94.5K
ビジネスオペレーションマネージャー
$136K
ビジネスアナリスト
$102K
ビジネス開発
Median $260K
カスタマーサクセス
$109K
データアナリスト
$210K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$236K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$252K
人事
$133K
マーケティング
$343K
マーケティングオペレーション
$92K
プロダクトデザイナー
$259K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$371K
採用担当者
$137K
営業
$143K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$268K

データアーキテクト

テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$235K
ベスティングスケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式の種類
RSU

LiveRampでは、RSUsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (6.25% 四半期ごと)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (6.25% 四半期ごと)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (6.25% 四半期ごと)

よくある質問

LiveRampで報告された最高給の職種はプロジェクトマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$371,287です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
LiveRampで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$211,132です。

