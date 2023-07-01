企業ディレクトリ
Lively Root
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求
トップインサイト
  • Lively Rootについて、他の人に役立つ可能性のあるユニークな情報（例：面接のヒント、チーム選び、ユニークな文化など）を投稿してください。
    • について

    Lively Root is a company that specializes in providing high-quality plants and horticultural expertise to customers. With over a century of experience, their team offers education and coaching to help customers create green spaces. They are committed to eco-friendly practices and responsibly grown plants, ensuring quality by carefully packaging orders from their nurseries. Their direct fulfillment process allows for fast shipping, making gardening accessible to all. Lively Root aims to inspire and guide customers in their plant purchases, whether they are beginners or experienced gardeners.

    livelyroot.com
    ウェブサイト
    2020
    設立年
    31
    従業員数
    $1M-$10M
    推定収益
    本社

    認証済み給与をあなたの受信トレイで受け取る

    認証済みオファーを購読 オファー.報酬の詳細の内訳をメールで受け取ります。 詳細はこちら

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAによって保護されており、Googleの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 が適用されます。

    注目求人

      Lively Rootの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Stripe
    • Coinbase
    • PayPal
    • SoFi
    • Google
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース