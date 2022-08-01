企業ディレクトリ
LiveLike
トップインサイト
    • について

    We are on a mission to empower digital experiences and convert your audience to loyal fans! LiveLike is a technology company dedicated to empowering digital experiences that enable deeper fan engagement, increased retention rates, and new monetization opportunities. LiveLike’s audience engagement platform and gamification engine helps top sports organizations and media companies to enhance the fan experience, increase the time spent interacting with their content, and unlock the power of first-party data.Through customized interactive and social features, LiveLike has connected fans to some of the biggest live events around the world, from the Super Bowl, FIFA World Cup, and NCAA March Madness, to concerts, festivals, and the U.S. presidential debates. Additionally, the company is actively expanding into new industries, bringing its technology to edtech, fintech, e-commerce, and publishing, with more to come. Headquartered in New York, LiveLike also has offices in India, Europe, and Canada, with staff located worldwide. For more information about LiveLike technology, partnerships and more, visit www.livelike.com.

    https://livelike.com
    ウェブサイト
    2015
    設立年
    45
    従業員数
    $1M-$10M
    推定収益
    本社

    注目求人

      LiveLikeの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

