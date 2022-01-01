企業ディレクトリ
Lam Research
Lam Research 給与

Lam Researchの給与範囲は、低い方の端で事務アシスタントのの年間総報酬で$22,940から、高い方の端でビジネスオペレーションので$331,335までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Lam Research. 最終更新日： 7/30/2025

$160K

機械技術者
Median $163K

製造エンジニア

メカトロニクスエンジニア

ハードウェアエンジニア
Median $170K

無線周波数エンジニア

化学技術者
Median $178K

プロセスエンジニア

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $159K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
Median $155K
データサイエンティスト
Median $190K
Process Engineer
Median $195K
プログラムマネージャー
Median $212K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $180K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $183K
ビジネスアナリスト
Median $101K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $150K
事務アシスタント
$22.9K
ビジネスオペレーション
$331K
カスタマーサービス
$95.1K
データアナリスト
$226K
電気技術者
$130K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$101K
情報技術者（IT）
$141K
法務
$293K
マーケティング
$205K
材料技術者
$191K
光学技術者
$301K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$124K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$101K
ベスティングスケジュール

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

株式の種類
RSU

Lam Researchでは、RSUsは3年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 33.3% の付与期間 1st- (33.30% 毎年)

  • 33.3% の付与期間 2nd- (33.30% 毎年)

  • 33.3% の付与期間 3rd- (33.30% 毎年)

よくある質問

Lam Researchで報告された最高給の職種はビジネスオペレーション at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$331,335です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Lam Researchで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$170,000です。

その他のリソース