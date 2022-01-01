企業ディレクトリ
L3Harris
L3Harris 給与

L3Harrisの給与範囲は、低い方の端でセールスエンジニアのの年間総報酬で$34,387から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアので$170,833までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 L3Harris. 最終更新日： 7/30/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Associate Software Engineer $97.3K
Senior Associate Software Engineer $106K
Specialist Software Engineer $118K
Senior Specialist Software Engineer $139K
Lead Software Engineer $161K
Scientist Software Engineering $171K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ネットワークエンジニア

品質保証（QA）ソフトウェアエンジニア

生産ソフトウェアエンジニア

システムエンジニア

ハードウェアエンジニア
Associate Hardware Engineer $83K
Senior Associate Hardware Engineer $97.9K
Specialist Hardware Engineer $109K

FPGAエンジニア

無線周波数エンジニア

機械技術者
Associate Mechanical Engineer $82K
Senior Associate Mechanical Engineer $91K
Specialist Mechanical Engineer $110K
Senior Specialist Mechanical Engineer $135K

電気技術者
Median $145K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $81K
データサイエンティスト
Median $123K
プログラムマネージャー
Median $150K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $80K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $98K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
Median $108K
ソリューションアーキテクト
Median $155K

データアーキテクト

会計士
$60.2K
航空宇宙技術者
$141K
ビジネスアナリスト
$67.7K
ビジネス開発
$102K
データアナリスト
$79.6K
人事
$118K
情報技術者（IT）
$148K
光学技術者
$92K
プロダクトデザイナー
$86.4K
セールスエンジニア
$34.4K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$105K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$169K
よくある質問

L3Harrisで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニア at the Scientist Software Engineering levelで、年間総報酬は$170,833です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
L3Harrisで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$106,413です。

