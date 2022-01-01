企業ディレクトリ
Kroger
Kroger 給与

Krogerの給与範囲は、低い方の端でビジネスアナリストのの年間総報酬で$33,446から、高い方の端でマーケティングオペレーションので$211,050までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Kroger. 最終更新日： 8/7/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer $107K
Senior Software Engineer $144K
Advanced Software Engineer $180K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Product Manager $174K
Senior Product Manager $194K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $135K

UXデザイナー

情報技術者（IT）
Median $99.5K
データサイエンティスト
Median $118K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $170K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $186K
会計士
$80.6K

技術会計士

事務アシスタント
$50.7K
ビジネスオペレーションマネージャー
$126K
ビジネスアナリスト
$33.4K
カスタマーサービス
$78.6K
カスタマーサクセス
$75.4K
データアナリスト
$60.3K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$95.5K
マネジメントコンサルタント
$191K
マーケティング
$94.3K
マーケティングオペレーション
$211K
プログラムマネージャー
$169K
採用担当者
$74.9K
営業
$86.7K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$69.7K
UXリサーチャー
$191K
よくある質問

Krogerで報告された最高給の職種はマーケティングオペレーション at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$211,050です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Krogerで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$112,381です。

