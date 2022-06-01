企業ディレクトリ
Jitterbit
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求

Jitterbit 給与

Jitterbitの給与範囲は、低い方の端でソリューションアーキテクトのの年間総報酬で$79,884から、高い方の端でファイナンシャルアナリストので$196,000までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Jitterbit. 最終更新日： 7/29/2025

$160K

騙されずに支払われる

私たちは何千ものオファーを交渉し、定期的に$30K以上（時には$300K以上）の増加を達成しています。給与交渉を依頼 またはあなたの 履歴書レビュー 実際の専門家である、毎日それをしているリクルーターによるものです。

ビジネスアナリスト
$178K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$196K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$174K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
ソリューションアーキテクト
$79.9K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


よくある質問

Jitterbit에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 ファイナンシャルアナリスト at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $196,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Jitterbit에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $176,115입니다.

注目求人

    Jitterbitの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Qubole
  • Proofpoint
  • SAP Concur
  • Docker
  • FireEye
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース