企業ディレクトリ
Jelec
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求
トップインサイト
  • Jelecについて、他の人に役立つ可能性のあるユニークな情報（例：面接のヒント、チーム選び、ユニークな文化など）を投稿してください。
    • について

    Jelec has been providing support for power distribution and instrumentation systems since October 1996. Today, Jelec provides a wide range of products and services primarily for the oil and gas industry, both on and offshore. Jelec is dedicated to providing the highest quality services. We have developed and implemented internal quality control programs to ensure total customer satisfaction, from design to implementation. Particular emphasis has been placed on documentation, training, and support.

    jelec.com
    ウェブサイト
    1996
    設立年
    45
    従業員数
    $1M-$10M
    推定収益
    本社

    認証済み給与をあなたの受信トレイで受け取る

    認証済みオファーを購読 オファー.報酬の詳細の内訳をメールで受け取ります。 詳細はこちら

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAによって保護されており、Googleの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 が適用されます。

    注目求人

      Jelecの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Flipkart
    • Spotify
    • DoorDash
    • Uber
    • Tesla
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース