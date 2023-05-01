企業ディレクトリ
Jamieson Wellness
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求
トップインサイト
  • Jamieson Wellnessについて、他の人に役立つ可能性のあるユニークな情報（例：面接のヒント、チーム選び、ユニークな文化など）を投稿してください。
    • について

    Jamieson Wellness Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners, offering health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements, over-the-counter remedies, and sports nutrition products. The Strategic Partners segment provides manufacturing and product development services on a contract manufacturing basis to blue-chip consumer health companies and retailers. The company sells its products to distributors, and retail and wholesale customers.

    jamiesonwellness.com
    ウェブサイト
    1922
    設立年
    751
    従業員数
    $250M-$500M
    推定収益
    本社

    認証済み給与をあなたの受信トレイで受け取る

    認証済みオファーを購読 オファー.報酬の詳細の内訳をメールで受け取ります。 詳細はこちら

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAによって保護されており、Googleの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 が適用されます。

    注目求人

      Jamieson Wellnessの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • PayPal
    • Dropbox
    • Google
    • Spotify
    • Snap
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース