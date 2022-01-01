企業ディレクトリ
Jamf
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求

Jamf 給与

Jamfの給与範囲は、低い方の端で情報技術者（IT）のの年間総報酬で$19,058から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$201,000までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Jamf. 最終更新日： 7/26/2025

$160K

騙されずに支払われる

私たちは何千ものオファーを交渉し、定期的に$30K以上（時には$300K以上）の増加を達成しています。給与交渉を依頼 またはあなたの 履歴書レビュー 実際の専門家である、毎日それをしているリクルーターによるものです。

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $139K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $201K
会計士
$68.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
ビジネス開発
$143K
カスタマーサービス
$81.7K
データアナリスト
$107K
情報技術者（IT）
$19.1K
プロダクトデザイナー
$75.4K
プロダクトマネージャー
$63.3K
営業
$36K
セールスエンジニア
$97.5K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$141K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$70.4K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


ベスティングスケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式の種類
RSU

Jamfでは、RSUsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (25.00% 毎年)

質問がありますか？コミュニティに聞いてください。

Levels.fyiコミュニティを訪問して、さまざまな企業の従業員と交流し、キャリアのヒントを取得し、さらに多くのことを学びましょう。

今すぐ訪問！

よくある質問

Jamfで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーで、年間総報酬は$201,000です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Jamfで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$81,698です。

注目求人

    Jamfの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Manhattan Associates
  • Altair
  • Mitek Systems
  • Pushpay
  • Cognizant
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース