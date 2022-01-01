企業ディレクトリ
Jaguar Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover 給与

Jaguar Land Roverの給与範囲は、低い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアのの年間総報酬で$26,743から、高い方の端でデータサイエンスマネージャーので$140,998までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Jaguar Land Rover. 最終更新日： 7/25/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $26.7K
データサイエンティスト
Median $72.2K
機械技術者
Median $61.1K

ビジネスアナリスト
$42.2K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$141K
電気技術者
$66.1K
ハードウェアエンジニア
$49.5K
情報技術者（IT）
$78K
プロダクトデザイナー
$74.6K
プロダクトマネージャー
$97.6K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$73.7K
営業
$72.2K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$88.5K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$131K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$74.1K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$99.9K
UXリサーチャー
$140K
よくある質問

Jaguar Land Roverで報告された最高給の職種はデータサイエンスマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$140,998です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Jaguar Land Roverで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$74,145です。

