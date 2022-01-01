企業ディレクトリ
IHS Markit
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求

IHS Markit 給与

IHS Markitの給与範囲は、低い方の端でファイナンシャルアナリストのの年間総報酬で$9,944から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$258,700までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 IHS Markit. 最終更新日： 7/30/2025

$160K

騙されずに支払われる

私たちは何千ものオファーを交渉し、定期的に$30K以上（時には$300K以上）の増加を達成しています。給与交渉を依頼 またはあなたの 履歴書レビュー 実際の専門家である、毎日それをしているリクルーターによるものです。

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer $99.2K
Senior Software Engineer $136K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトデザイナー
Median $98K
ビジネスアナリスト
$79.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
ビジネス開発
$84.2K
データアナリスト
$83.7K
データサイエンティスト
$106K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$9.9K
人事
$51K
投資銀行家
$29.8K
マネジメントコンサルタント
$192K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$122K
プロダクトマネージャー
$170K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$93.5K
採用担当者
$13.4K
セールスエンジニア
$111K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$104K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$259K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$112K
UXリサーチャー
$149K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


よくある質問

IHS Markitで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$258,700です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
IHS Markitで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$101,341です。

注目求人

    IHS Markitの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Leidos
  • EQ
  • AVEVA
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース