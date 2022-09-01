企業ディレクトリ
iFood
iFood 給与

iFoodの給与範囲は、低い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアのの年間総報酬で$12,478から、高い方の端でデータサイエンスマネージャーので$100,491までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 iFood. 最終更新日： 7/30/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
I9 $12.5K
I10 $22.6K
I11 $23K
I12 $29.2K
I13 $37.7K
I14 $39.8K
N1 $42.9K
N2 $53.5K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

データサイエンティスト
Median $36.1K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $15.8K

ビジネスオペレーション
$33.6K
ビジネスアナリスト
$26.8K
データアナリスト
$37K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$100K
人事
$26.7K
プロダクトデザイナー
$23.9K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$94.9K
よくある質問

iFoodで報告された最高給の職種はデータサイエンスマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$100,491です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
iFoodで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$33,586です。

