企業ディレクトリ
ICICI Bank
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求

ICICI Bank 給与

ICICI Bankの給与範囲は、低い方の端で事務アシスタントのの年間総報酬で$4,231から、高い方の端でビジネス開発ので$32,178までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 ICICI Bank. 最終更新日： 7/30/2025

$160K

騙されずに支払われる

私たちは何千ものオファーを交渉し、定期的に$30K以上（時には$300K以上）の増加を達成しています。給与交渉を依頼 またはあなたの 履歴書レビュー 実際の専門家である、毎日それをしているリクルーターによるものです。

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $18.5K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $18.5K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $11.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
営業
Median $10.1K

セールス開発担当者

サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
Median $12.7K
データサイエンティスト
Median $20.2K
事務アシスタント
$4.2K
ビジネスアナリスト
$15K
ビジネス開発
$32.2K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$16.3K
人事
$7.3K
情報技術者（IT）
$23.1K
投資銀行家
$7.5K
マーケティング
$16.5K
プログラムマネージャー
$21K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$8.6K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$17.1K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$12.4K
ベンチャーキャピタリスト
$22.9K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


よくある質問

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ ICICI Bank คือ ビジネス開発 at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $32,178 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ ICICI Bank คือ $16,299

注目求人

    ICICI Bankの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Societe Generale
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • HSBC
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Bank of America
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース