hims & hers
hims & hers 給与

hims & hersの給与範囲は、低い方の端でファイナンシャルアナリストのの年間総報酬で$140,250から、高い方の端で工業デザイナーので$482,575までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 hims & hers. 最終更新日： 8/5/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $200K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトデザイナー
Median $150K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $205K

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $250K
ビジネスアナリスト
$176K
データアナリスト
$171K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$402K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$140K
工業デザイナー
$483K
マーケティング
$239K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$176K
よくある質問

Den høyest betalende rollen rapportert hos hims & hers er 工業デザイナー at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensasjon på $482,575. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos hims & hers er $200,000.

