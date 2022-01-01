企業ディレクトリ
Fortinet
Fortinet 給与

Fortinetの給与範囲は、低い方の端でマネジメントコンサルタントのの年間総報酬で$35,178から、高い方の端でプロダクトマネージャーので$389,000までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Fortinet. 最終更新日： 7/26/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
P1 $72.2K
P2 $82K
P3 $99.3K
P4 $151K
P5 $174K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ネットワークエンジニア

品質保証（QA）ソフトウェアエンジニア

生産ソフトウェアエンジニア

DevOpsエンジニア

ウェブ開発者

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $389K
営業
Median $150K

セールスエンジニア
Median $200K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $286K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
Median $139K
ビジネスアナリスト
$111K
ビジネス開発
$79.6K
カスタマーサービス
$55.5K
データサイエンティスト
$179K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$122K
ハードウェアエンジニア
$71.6K
情報技術者（IT）
$68.1K
マネジメントコンサルタント
$35.2K
マーケティング
$62.2K
マーケティングオペレーション
$90.5K
プロダクトデザイナー
$219K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$60.4K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$209K
テクニカルライター
$115K
ベスティングスケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式の種類
RSU

Fortinetでは、RSUsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (25.00% 毎年)

よくある質問

Fortinetで報告された最高給の職種はプロダクトマネージャーで、年間総報酬は$389,000です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Fortinetで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$112,673です。

