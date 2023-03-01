企業ディレクトリ
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City 給与

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas Cityの給与範囲は、低い方の端で事務アシスタントのの年間総報酬で$64,675から、高い方の端でプロジェクトマネージャーので$105,840までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. 最終更新日： 7/29/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $76K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $66.3K
会計士
$78.8K

事務アシスタント
$64.7K
情報技術者（IT）
$89.3K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$106K
よくある質問

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas Cityで報告された最高給の職種はプロジェクトマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$105,840です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas Cityで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$77,396です。

その他のリソース