Fanatics
Fanatics 給与

Fanaticsの給与範囲は、低い方の端でビジネスアナリストのの年間総報酬で$7,881から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$300,000までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Fanatics. 最終更新日： 7/28/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer III $183K
Senior Software Engineer $214K
Staff Software Engineer $242K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $185K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $300K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

チーフオブスタッフ
Median $65K
データサイエンティスト
Median $238K
マーケティング
Median $120K
事務アシスタント
$103K
ビジネスアナリスト
$7.9K
データアナリスト
$181K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$164K
人事
$163K
プロダクトデザイナー
$151K
採用担当者
$146K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$61.3K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$238K
UXリサーチャー
$125K
ベスティングスケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Fanaticsでは、株式/エクイティ付与は4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (2.08% 毎月)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (2.08% 毎月)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (2.08% 毎月)

よくある質問

