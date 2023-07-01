企業ディレクトリ
Electra.aero
トップインサイト
    • について

    Electra is an innovative aerospace company focused on creating hybrid-electric aircraft for urban and regional mobility. Their goal is to reduce carbon emissions in aviation by developing clean, quiet, and environmentally friendly airplanes that can operate without traditional runways. With support from major players in the aerospace industry, Electra aims to revolutionize the field with their disruptive ideas and world-class team of engineers. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, they also have operations in Cambridge, MA, and Switzerland, and are experiencing rapid growth.

    electra.aero
    ウェブサイト
    2020
    設立年
    31
    従業員数
    $1M-$10M
    推定収益
    本社

    その他のリソース