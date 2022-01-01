Elastic 給与

Elasticの給与範囲は、低い方の端で採用担当者のの年間総報酬で$79,600から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアので$377,750までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Elastic. 最終更新日： 7/25/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Elasticでは、RSUsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：
25% の付与期間 1st-年 (6.25% 四半期ごと)
25% の付与期間 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期ごと)
25% の付与期間 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期ごと)
25% の付与期間 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期ごと)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Elasticでは、RSUsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：
25% の付与期間 1st-年 (25.00% 毎年)
25% の付与期間 2nd-年 (12.50% 半年ごと)
25% の付与期間 3rd-年 (12.50% 半年ごと)
25% の付与期間 4th-年 (12.50% 半年ごと)
Levels.fyiコミュニティを訪問して、さまざまな企業の従業員と交流し、キャリアのヒントを取得し、さらに多くのことを学びましょう。