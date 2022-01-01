企業ディレクトリ
Elastic
Elastic 給与

Elasticの給与範囲は、低い方の端で採用担当者のの年間総報酬で$79,600から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアので$377,750までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Elastic. 最終更新日： 7/25/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
C5 $172K
C6 $230K
C7 $298K
C8 $378K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ソリューションアーキテクト
C5 $205K
C6 $275K
営業
Median $200K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $359K
データサイエンティスト
Median $239K
ビジネスアナリスト
$246K
カスタマーサービス
$137K
データアナリスト
$181K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$323K
情報技術者（IT）
$247K
法務
$167K
マーケティングオペレーション
$218K
プロダクトデザイナー
$132K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$328K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$230K
採用担当者
$79.6K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$121K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$145K
テクニカルライター
$161K
ベスティングスケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式の種類
RSU

Elasticでは、RSUsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (6.25% 四半期ごと)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (6.25% 四半期ごと)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (6.25% 四半期ごと)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (6.25% 四半期ごと)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式の種類
RSU

Elasticでは、RSUsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (12.50% 半年ごと)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (12.50% 半年ごと)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (12.50% 半年ごと)

よくある質問

Elasticで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニア at the C8 levelで、年間総報酬は$377,750です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Elasticで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$218,085です。

