企業ディレクトリ
Coda Payments
Coda Payments 給与

Coda Paymentsの給与範囲は、低い方の端でデータサイエンティストのの年間総報酬で$32,973から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアので$59,974までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Coda Payments. 最終更新日： 8/8/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $60K
データサイエンティスト
$33K
プロダクトマネージャー
$38.8K

よくある質問

The highest paying role reported at Coda Payments is ソフトウェアエンジニア with a yearly total compensation of $59,974. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coda Payments is $38,794.

