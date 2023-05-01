企業ディレクトリ
Clarivate Analytics
Clarivate Analytics 給与

Clarivate Analyticsの給与範囲は、低い方の端でデータアナリストのの年間総報酬で$3,267から、高い方の端でマネジメントコンサルタントので$112,200までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Clarivate Analytics. 最終更新日： 8/4/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $14.4K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データサイエンティスト
Median $80.2K
ビジネスアナリスト
$16.1K

データアナリスト
$3.3K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$15K
人事
$76.5K
法務
$70.4K
マネジメントコンサルタント
$112K
プロダクトマネージャー
$105K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$105K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$10.6K
よくある質問

Clarivate Analyticsで報告された最高給の職種はマネジメントコンサルタント at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$112,200です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Clarivate Analyticsで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$70,350です。

