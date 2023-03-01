企業ディレクトリ
City of Seattle
City of Seattle 給与

City of Seattleの給与範囲は、低い方の端でテクニカルプログラムマネージャーのの年間総報酬で$96,361から、高い方の端で電気技術者ので$201,000までです。

$160K

ビジネスオペレーションマネージャー
$172K
ビジネスアナリスト
$161K
土木技術者
$127K

電気技術者
$201K
情報技術者（IT）
$134K
プログラムマネージャー
$105K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$153K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$152K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$96.4K
よくある質問

City of Seattle は 電気技術者 at the Common Range Average level で一年間の総報酬が $201,000です。
City of Seattleで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$152,235です。

