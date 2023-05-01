企業ディレクトリ
Chrysallis AI
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求
トップインサイト
  • Chrysallis AIについて、他の人に役立つ可能性のあるユニークな情報（例：面接のヒント、チーム選び、ユニークな文化など）を投稿してください。
    • について

    Chrysallis.AI is a US-based company that provides a metaverse learning platform using augmented and virtual reality to help marginalized learners in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields. The platform uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to adjust curriculums to the pace of individual students and offers alternative education models that are specific to each student. The company's mission is to support marginalized learners with its "metaversity" and is geared toward cybersecurity for entry-level through advanced, and executives/CISOs/CTOs/Startups.

    https://chrysallis.ai
    ウェブサイト
    2022
    設立年
    156
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定収益
    本社

    認証済み給与をあなたの受信トレイで受け取る

    認証済みオファーを購読 オファー.報酬の詳細の内訳をメールで受け取ります。 詳細はこちら

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAによって保護されており、Googleの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 が適用されます。

    注目求人

      Chrysallis AIの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Snap
    • Databricks
    • Intuit
    • Netflix
    • Pinterest
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース