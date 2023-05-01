企業ディレクトリ
Century Services
トップインサイト
    • について

    Century Services offers asset valuation, asset conversion to cash, and creative financing solutions to businesses. They also provide managerial resources to organizations in transition or distress. Their team includes appraisers, liquidators, auctioneers, and financing specialists who offer customized solutions. Their services include appraisals, auctions and liquidations, capital and lending, and management services. They emphasize swift turnarounds and provide financial solutions to Canadian-based firms requiring short-term capital where conventional sources are unavailable.

    centuryservices.com
    ウェブサイト
    1983
    設立年
    126
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定収益
    本社

