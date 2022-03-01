企業ディレクトリ
Celigo 給与

Celigoの給与範囲は、低い方の端でマーケティングオペレーションのの年間総報酬で$22,783から、高い方の端でプロダクトマネージャーので$251,250までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Celigo. 最終更新日： 8/1/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $29.5K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

ビジネス開発
$73.6K
カスタマーサクセス
$98.3K

マネジメントコンサルタント
$122K
マーケティング
$201K
マーケティングオペレーション
$22.8K
プロダクトデザイナー
$62.1K
プロダクトマネージャー
$251K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$59.3K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$98K
よくある質問

The highest paying role reported at Celigo is プロダクトマネージャー at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Celigo is $85,815.

