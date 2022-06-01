企業ディレクトリ
Bynder 給与

Bynderの給与範囲は、低い方の端でプロダクトデザイナーのの年間総報酬で$62,165から、高い方の端でプロダクトマネージャーので$158,308までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Bynder. 最終更新日： 7/30/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $70.7K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

データサイエンティスト
$72K
情報技術者（IT）
$64.7K

マーケティング
$66.9K
プロダクトデザイナー
$62.2K
プロダクトマネージャー
$158K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$130K
よくある質問

Bynderで報告された最高給の職種はプロダクトマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$158,308です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Bynderで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$70,728です。

