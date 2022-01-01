企業ディレクトリ
British Airways 給与

British Airwaysの給与範囲は、低い方の端でカスタマーサービスのの年間総報酬で$4,973から、高い方の端でテクニカルプログラムマネージャーので$199,000までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 British Airways. 最終更新日： 8/6/2025

$160K

プロダクトデザイナー
Median $86.2K

UXデザイナー

会計士
$76.2K
カスタマーサービス
$5K

データサイエンティスト
$102K
情報技術者（IT）
$32.6K
プロダクトマネージャー
$54.6K
営業
$71.4K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$158K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$199K
よくある質問

British Airwaysで報告された最高給の職種はテクニカルプログラムマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$199,000です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
British Airwaysで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$76,200です。

