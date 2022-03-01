企業ディレクトリ
Bombardier
Bombardier 給与

Bombardierの給与範囲は、低い方の端でプロジェクトマネージャーのの年間総報酬で$37,279から、高い方の端でソリューションアーキテクトので$96,814までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Bombardier. 最終更新日： 8/3/2025

$160K

ビジネスアナリスト
Median $54.5K
電気技術者
$67.2K
ハードウェアエンジニア
$54.9K

マーケティング
$53.9K
機械技術者
$45.5K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$37.3K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$68.6K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$96.8K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$53.4K
よくある質問

Bombardierで報告された最高給の職種はソリューションアーキテクト at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$96,814です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Bombardierで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$54,477です。

