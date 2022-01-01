企業ディレクトリ
BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas 給与

BNP Paribasの給与範囲は、低い方の端でカスタマーサービスのの年間総報酬で$1,421から、高い方の端で投資銀行家ので$248,000までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 BNP Paribas. 最終更新日： 8/3/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $56.8K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データエンジニア

DevOpsエンジニア

データサイエンティスト
Median $68.2K

定量研究者

プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $45.6K

投資銀行家
Median $248K
会計士
$2.9K
ビジネスオペレーション
$91.2K
ビジネスアナリスト
$56.3K
ビジネス開発
$84.2K
カスタマーサービス
$1.4K
データアナリスト
$26.1K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$18.5K
情報技術者（IT）
$7.8K
マネジメントコンサルタント
$169K
プロダクトデザイナー
$29.7K
プログラムマネージャー
$37.3K
営業
$46.1K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$117K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$56.8K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$143K

データアーキテクト

総合報酬
$84.2K
UXリサーチャー
$80.4K
ベンチャーキャピタリスト
$155K
よくある質問

BNP Paribasで報告された最高給の職種は投資銀行家で、年間総報酬は$248,000です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
BNP Paribasで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$56,787です。

