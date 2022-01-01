企業ディレクトリ
Blend
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求

Blend 給与

Blendの給与範囲は、低い方の端でデータサイエンティストのの年間総報酬で$47,865から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアので$357,500までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Blend. 最終更新日： 8/4/2025

$160K

騙されずに支払われる

私たちは何千ものオファーを交渉し、定期的に$30K以上（時には$300K以上）の増加を達成しています。給与交渉を依頼 またはあなたの 履歴書レビュー 実際の専門家である、毎日それをしているリクルーターによるものです。

ソフトウェアエンジニア
IC2 $167K
IC3 $213K
IC4 $266K
IC5 $358K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

営業
Median $175K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $295K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
会計士
$107K
ビジネスアナリスト
$113K
カスタマーサクセス
$219K
データサイエンティスト
$47.9K
マーケティングオペレーション
$185K
プロダクトデザイナー
$166K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $220K
プログラムマネージャー
$174K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$169K
採用担当者
$93.1K
セールスエンジニア
$216K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$199K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$276K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$157K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


よくある質問

The highest paying role reported at Blend is ソフトウェアエンジニア at the IC5 level with a yearly total compensation of $357,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blend is $180,035.

注目求人

    Blendの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Palantir
  • Synaptics
  • Salesforce
  • Adobe
  • Walmart Global Tech
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース