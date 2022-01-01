企業ディレクトリ
Belden 給与

Beldenの給与範囲は、低い方の端でファイナンシャルアナリストのの年間総報酬で$35,474から、高い方の端でソリューションアーキテクトので$236,175までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Belden. 最終更新日： 8/7/2025

$160K

会計士
$148K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$35.5K
情報技術者（IT）
$79.6K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
$137K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$236K
よくある質問

Beldenで報告された最高給の職種はソリューションアーキテクト at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$236,175です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Beldenで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$137,310です。

